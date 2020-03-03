|
Henrietta R. Hahn
Henrietta R. Hahn, nee Hallmer; beloved wife of the late Frank W. Hahn; loving mother of Michael (Jean) Hahn and Linda (Don) Fisher; dear grandmother of Michael, Heather, and Jason; fond sister of Rudolph Hallmer.
Visitation Friday, March 6th, 10:00am until time of Funeral Service, 12:00pm at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1Blk. So of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, IL 60515.
Interment private. 630-968-1000
or adams-winterfieldsullivan.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2020