Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Henrietta R. Hahn

Henrietta R. Hahn Obituary
Henrietta R. Hahn

Henrietta R. Hahn, nee Hallmer; beloved wife of the late Frank W. Hahn; loving mother of Michael (Jean) Hahn and Linda (Don) Fisher; dear grandmother of Michael, Heather, and Jason; fond sister of Rudolph Hallmer.

Visitation Friday, March 6th, 10:00am until time of Funeral Service, 12:00pm at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1Blk. So of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, IL 60515.

Interment private. 630-968-1000

Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
