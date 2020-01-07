|
Henry DeHaan, Jr.
Born: August 9, 1938
Died: anuary 5, 2020
Henry "Skip" DeHaan, Jr., age 81, of New Glarus passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the New Glarus Home. He was born on August 9, 1938 in McHenry County, IL the son of Henry and Jessie (Kooistra) DeHaan, Sr.
On November 29, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart and best friend Judith C. Eggert at the Hebron Lutheran Church, and they had been in love with each other for over sixty years. Skip was a dairy farmer, husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was a great wine maker, an avid wine taster, bowler and fisherman. Skip also loved ballroom dancing and could be found with Judy or one of his girls dancing in the driveway of the barn during milking.
Skip loved his family and enjoyed sharing his stories, and wisdom with them.
Skip is survived by his, children Daniel (Michele) DeHaan, Dawn Slotten, Janet (Tom) Wahl, Henry (Lynne) DeHaan III, and Lynda Riese, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings Barb Mathison, Clarence "Bud" DeHaan, Ruth Anderegg, Dirk (Mary) DeHaan, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judith, and son-in-law Bryon Riese.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Washington Reformation Church, N6026 Church Rd., Monticello, WI with the Rev. Kelly Volk officiating.
A gathering will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Washington Reformation Church, N6026 Church Rd., Monticello, WI and from 12:30 p.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020