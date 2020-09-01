Henry James Hain
Born: August 10, 1939; in Erie, PA
Died: August 29, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Henry James "Hank" Hain, 81, passed away in McHenry, Illinois on August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Hank was born on August 10, 1939 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of John F. and Imogene (Jean) Sperry Hain. He grew up in Erie where he attended Cathedral Prep High School; and after graduating in 1957, he joined the Navy and proudly served as a radar technician on the USS Allen M. Sumner. During his time on the Sumner he traveled the world, making a port call in Rome where he met Pope John XXIII and participated in the blockade of Cuba in 1962. After returning to Erie upon completion of his service, he moved to Illinois in 1972 where he met his future wife, Joan Vonesh, and married her in 1978 at St. Mary's Church in Riverside, Illinois.
He is survived by his wife, Joan, his children John (Cathy) Hain of Fairport, New York and Amy Hain of Chicago, Illinois, his grandchildren AJ and Sophie Hain, his brother James (Judy) Hain of Erie, Pennsylvania, his sister-in-law, Lynn (Dr. Edwin) Harris of Riverside, Illinois, his brother-in-law, Michael Bensur of Lake City, Pennsylvania, as well as 23 nieces and nephews across the country.
Hank worked for over 40 years in management of several rubber and plastic parts companies throughout Illinois and Wisconsin, but never lost the love of his hometown of Erie. His enjoyed completing his crossword puzzle every morning, following his favorite teams - the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears, and the Northwestern Wildcats - and loved playing cards with his family and friends. Hank's greatest pleasure was spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, but also his extended family, including nephews Jay (Kari) Harris and Greg (Belinda) Harris and nieces Tricia (Marc) Mitchell and Tracy (Chuck) Neitzel and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jean Hain, his father-in-law and mother in-law, Cyril and Virginia Vonesh, his brothers, John Hain, Raymond (Pat) Hain, and Jerry (Sharon) Hain, his sisters Elizabeth Hain, Patricia (Tony) Czarnecki, and Mary Jean Bensur, and his brother-in-law, James Vonesh.
Visitation will be held from 4 - 8 P.M., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050. A Funeral Mass will be said for Henry at 11 A.M., on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Road in McHenry. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors.
