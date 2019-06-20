Henry Martin Chakoian



Born: August 14, 1922



Died: May 16, 2019



Dr. Henry Martin Chakoian died peacefully on the evening of May 16, 2019, after a long and hard-fought struggle with declining health. His five children, Martin (Patti McClure), Michael (Shari), David, Christine (John Shustitzky), and Karen survived him. He also leaves his beloved eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Henry, who was also known as Hank, Chick, Grandpa Doc, and some less flattering names by bridge opponents was born on August 14, 1922, in the family's flat on Halstead Street, not far from Wrigley Field. He was a Cubs fan all his life, which brought him great misery with occasional flickers of joy. (He was thrilled to see them finally win a World Series before he died.)



His parents, Mardiros (Martin) and Adghig (Esther) Chakoian (nee Kirishian) were refugees who had been welcomed into the US after escaping violence and chaos in Armenia and Turkey. Henry's first language was Armenian, but he soon mastered English and loved learning and using new words-the more obscure, the better. He had an older brother, Jack, and a younger sister, Eleanor, who both preceded him in death.



Like his father, Henry became a dentist, receiving his dental training at Northwestern University. He joined the Army during World War II and was stationed in Little Rock, AR. There he met the love of his life, Jacqueline Meyer, whom he married on May 3, 1947, proving that something good can result from war. They lived briefly in Chicago and then moved to Mount Prospect, IL, where they raised their five children: Marty, Mike, Dave, and the two unexpected troubles that they adored, twins Christine and Karen. During his daily commute to Chicago Henry played bridge on the inbound train and poker on the way home.



Once the kids were out of their hair and he was able to retire, Henry and Jackie moved to Hot Springs Village, AR. His poker opponents were grateful. In Arkansas the winters were better, the community welcoming, the golf and bridge year-round. But after twenty years there, with Jackie's health failing, their children convinced them to return to the US.



They resettled in Glenview, IL, close to family and long-time friends. Jackie's death in 2008 was the most difficult blow of Henry's life, but he steadied himself with perseverance and faith. He moved to the Fountains in Crystal Lake, IL, where he devoted himself to playing extremely competitive bridge and giving extremely heart-felt advice to his children and grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, June 28, at the First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake, 461 Pierson Street. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , (https://alz.org/) or to the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), (https://agbu.org/).