Henry Rhodes Hundley
Henry Rhodes Hundley

Born: January 24, 1933; in Detroit, MI

Died: November 13, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Henry Rhodes Hundley, 87, of Huntley, formerly of DeTour, Michigan, died peacefully on November 13, 2020 at JourneyCare Barrington.

Rhodes was born on January 24, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to parents Bernard and Lois (nee Lusk) Hundley. Rhodes reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Janet Brewin and they married on July 2, 1988. They shared a love for life and loved to travel together. He used music to bring joy to those around him and was a gifted piano player. Rhodes is remembered by his loved ones as a caring and compassionate man. He will be greatly missed.

Rhodes is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janet Hundley, his children, Tom Hundley, and Kristen Hundley, his step-children, Craig (Beverly) Brass, David (Paula) Brass, and Ellen (Glenn) Nissen, his grandchildren, Kayla, Cameron, Riley, Jack, Haley, Charlie, and Nicholas, and his sister, Susan (Gordy) Blakeman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com



Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
