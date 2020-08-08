herbert eugene thurow
Born: June 5, 1941; in Crystal Lake, IL
Died: July 29, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Herbert "Herb" Eugene Thurow, 79 passed away July 29th, 2020 in Woodstock IL.
Herb was born June 5th, 1941 in Crystal Lake IL to Herbert C. and Alice Thurow (nee Benson). He grew up in Crystal Lake IL where he played football, basketball, cross-country and baseball at Central High School. He entertained many spectators with his homeruns for the Central High School Lakers.
Herb had many occupations over the years from insurance sales to car sales, and owned Parkside Tap in Huntley for many years, where he was known as "Heebie". His hobbies were golf, bowling, fishing and his favorite was baseball (GO CUBBIES!). Herb was also a member of the Huntley Lions Club for many years. He was always up for a good joke or prank.
Herb is survived by his current wife Gardia Thurow, a brother William (Pam) Thurow, two daughters: Jody (Jeff) Niles and Kelly Didier, grandchildren: Brent Didier, Kara (Matt) Torres, David Niles, and TJ Didier, as well as many nieces and nephews. He also helped to raise several stepchildren over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert C. and Alice Thurow, as well as sisters Barbara Poehner and Marilyn Dymond.
There will be a memorial website at never-gone.com
where visitors are welcome to share their stories and pictures of Herb's life.