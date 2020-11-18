1/1
Herbert William Cropp
1936 - 2020
Herbert William Cropp

Born: October 27, 1936; in Elkhorn, WI

Died: November 15, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Herbert "Herb" William Cropp, 84, of Rockford, and formerly of Harvard, died Sun., Nov. 15, 2020 at Alden Debes Rehab and Health Care Center in Rockford.

Herb was born Oct. 27, 1936 to Oscar George and Viola Laura (Lambert) Cropp in Elkhorn, WI. He married Bonita (Bonnie) Muriel Ludtke on Dec. 19, 1959 in Elkhorn, WI. He was a retired Lieutenant that had worked for the McHenry County Sheriff's Dept. for over 27 years. Herb had also worked for many years for Electrolux as a salesman and farmed for many years.

He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lindenwood, IL and belonged to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Retirees.

Herb loved spending time with family, gardening, fishing, woodworking, riding his golf cart, taking pictures, Volkswagens, old farm equipment, coin collecting, horseback riding, talking about the good ole days, and was an avid Cubs fan.

Herb is survived by his wife Bonita (Bonnie) Muriel Cropp, five children Diane (Paul) Salewski of Oak Creek, WI, Debra Henning of Janesville, WI, Susan (Ralph) Henning of Belvidere, Steven Cropp of Belvidere, and Laura Brandon of Cherokee, AL, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one brother Dr. Robert (Bette) Cropp of Oregon, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Viola, and son-in-law Kevin B. McFarlin.

The visitation will be 3-6 PM Thur., Nov. 19 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL 60033.

The family will be having a private funeral service Fri., Nov. 20 and a recording will be available at www.saundersmcfarlin.net at a later time. The Rev. Matthew Rosebrock will officiate. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Harvard.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 16060 E. Lindenwood Road, Lindenwood, IL 61049.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

Call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home for more info at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
