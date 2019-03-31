Herta G. Kesterson



Born: January 14, 1927



Died: March 27, 2019



Herta G. Kesterson, 92, of Huntley, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.



She was born January 14, 1927 in Germany the daughter of Albert and Emma (Stabert) Ramonat. On July 1, 1948 she married Earle Kesterson in Berlin, Germany. Herta was an amazing seamstress, still doing some tailoring into her late 80's. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Huntley. She will be deeply missed.



Surviving are her daughters, Sandra (Dennis) Boston, and Lola Hutson; grandchildren, Trenton, Aleja, Lily, Ella, Willow, Dexter, Sabrina, and Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, Joshua, Jessica, Jacob, Christine, and Patty Ann; great-great-grandchildren, Ryan, Jackson, and Matthew.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Earle on Aug. 22, 2016.



The Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, April 2 at James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley with Rev. Robert Hoffman officiating. Burial will be in Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines. Visitation will be prior to services at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to Noon.



Information (847) 669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconorfuneralhome.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary