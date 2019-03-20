Hettie R. Wilke



Born: February 10, 1920; in Boyceville, WI



Died: March 17, 2019; in Huntley, IL



Hettie R. Wilke, 99, of Woodstock, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in Huntley.



She was born in Boyceville, Wisconsin on February 10, 1920 to Leonard and Chole (Harbit) Baker. In 1938 she married Vernon Seelhoff who died in 1949. She then married Walter Wilke in 1956 he died in 1975.Hettie was a member at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Union.She loved working on all kinds of crafts. She enjoyed gathering with friends to play cards. She was happiest when she was around her family. She was loved and will be missed.



She is survived by four sons, Vernon (Violet) Seelhoff, Charles (Barbara) Seelhoff, Ronald Seelhoff, Wayne (Diane) Wilke; step daughter, Virginia (Bernard ) Danielson; step sons, Gordon (Bonnie) Wilke and James (Susan) Wilkes; also ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her two husbands; a brother, George and three sisters Emma, Laura and her twin sister Hattie.



The Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 starting at 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am at the Schneider, Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock. Pastor Caleb Schauer will preside. Burial will follow at McHenry County Memorial Park in Woodstock.



In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church 6821 Main Street Union, IL. 60180.



For information call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815 338 1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary