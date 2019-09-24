|
Hilary J. Mahoney
Born: January 5, 1959 in Bridgeport, CT
Died: September 22, 2019; in Elgin, IL
Hilary J. Mahoney (Kane) age 60, of Crystal Lake, Illinois passed away on September 22, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois with her loving family at her side.
She was born on January 5, 1959 in Bridgeport, Connecticut the loving daughter to John and Mildred Kane.
Hilary is survived by her husband, Kevin Mahoney; her children Melissa (Phil) Peloquin, Erica Jeter and Nicholas (Kristin) Mahoney; her grandchildren Carter Peloquin and Kaylie Jeter; her siblings, Kevin (Kelly) Kane, Jackie (Joe) Wicks, Allison Kane, Brad Kane and Matthew Kane; her sister-in-law, Tara Dunay; her nephew Patrick Dunay, including many other surviving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends are invited to gather with her family to Celebrate her Life at a memorial visitation on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Animal House Shelter, 13005 Ernesti Rd., Huntley, Illinois 60142 would be appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 24, 2019