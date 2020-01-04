|
|
Hilda Esther Dalke
Born: March 15, 1930; in Capron, IL
Died: January 3, 2020; in Huntley, IL
Hilda Esther Dalke, 89, of Huntley, formerly of Genoa and Marengo, passed away Jan. 3, 2020, at White Oak Memory Care in Huntley.
She was born March 15, 1930, in Capron the daughter of Otto and Martha (Barth) Barth. On Feb. 10, 1951, she married Franklin E. Dahlke in Union. Hilda was a telephone operator for the first years of married life. Franklin and Hilda lived on a farm in Genoa, and if you wanted to find Hilda, she would be in one of her many gardens that surrounded the property. Besides gardening, she was a great cook and baked for many bake sales and fundraisers at the Lutheran Church in Genoa. In 2006, they decided it was time to give up farming and built a house in Marengo and lived there until their move to Heritage Woods in 2015. Hilda loved birds, animals, and flowers and could make anything grow. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa. Her family wishes to thank White Oak Memory Care in Huntley for the care given to her.
She is survived by her sister, Helen LaBaron; nieces and nephews, Kenneth Giertz, Luann Lamz, Cindy Jensen, Wendy Kincaid, Gary Lamz, Sandra Reise, Sharon Mumm, and Nancy Spohnholtz; and many great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Franklin on Feb. 22, 2017; brother, Herman Barth; and sister, Deanna Barth.
Funeral Services will be at 11 AM on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 6821 Main St., Union. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery.
Visitation is Monday prior to services at the church from 9:30 -11 AM.
Memorials in her name may be directed to the church.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 4, 2020