Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Hilda M. Doll


1929 - 2019
Hilda M. Doll Obituary
Hilda m. doll

Born: May 24, 1929 in Altoona, PA

Died: August 4, 2019; in Barrington, IL

Hilda Doll, 90, of Lake Barrington and formerly of Cary, passed away August 4, 2019.

She was born May 24, 1929 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to Ross and Virginia (Chamberlain) Henry. On September 4, 1948 she married Roy Doll.

Hilda truly enjoyed her time as a teacher, whether she was in a classroom or not, she was always teaching. She was a wonderful advocate for children. Hilda was also an avid reader.

She is survived by her sons, Christopher (Storri) Doll and Charlie Doll; her grandchildren, Sarah, Adam, Bradley, Elizabeth, and Joshua; and her sister, Monica (John Sr.) Lynch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents; her daughter-in-law, Donna Doll; and her brother, Donald Henry.

There will be a visitation from 10am until the Noon Memorial Service on Saturday, August 10 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Hilda's name to St. Barnabas Preschool, 8901 Cary Algonquin Rd, Cary, IL 60013.

Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
