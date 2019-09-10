|
|
Hilda Margaret Love
Born: June 15, 1928
Died: September 2, 2019
Hilda Margaret (Hoffman) Love, 91, of Algonquin, formerly of Ottawa, died on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Alden Courts in Huntley.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa, with Rev. David Daniel, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral home in Ottawa.
Hilda was born on June 15, 1928 in Ottawa, to Carl and Anna (Jahnke) Hoffman. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School, class of 1946. Hilda married Paul Vincent Love on June 27, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa. She was a bookkeeper for the LaSalle County Farm Bureau. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake and a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Frank) Zimmerman, of Crystal Lake, granddaughters, Natalie (Tim) McConnell and Stephanie (Christopher) Blaha, 2 great grandchildren, Lizzy and Will, and 2 sisters, Elsie (Murry) Ahearn, of Ottawa and Judy Mazur, of Ottawa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, on September 18, 2012 and a brother Paul Hoffman.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Ahearn, Terry Ahearn, Tom Ahearn, Ted Love, Mark McConnaughhay, and Tom Vandervort.
Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake or Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa.
You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 10, 2019