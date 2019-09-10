Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa - Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda M. (Hoffman) Love

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda M. (Hoffman) Love Obituary
Hilda Margaret Love

Born: June 15, 1928

Died: September 2, 2019

Hilda Margaret (Hoffman) Love, 91, of Algonquin, formerly of Ottawa, died on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Alden Courts in Huntley.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa, with Rev. David Daniel, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral home in Ottawa.

Hilda was born on June 15, 1928 in Ottawa, to Carl and Anna (Jahnke) Hoffman. She was a graduate of Ottawa Township High School, class of 1946. Hilda married Paul Vincent Love on June 27, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa. She was a bookkeeper for the LaSalle County Farm Bureau. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake and a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Frank) Zimmerman, of Crystal Lake, granddaughters, Natalie (Tim) McConnell and Stephanie (Christopher) Blaha, 2 great grandchildren, Lizzy and Will, and 2 sisters, Elsie (Murry) Ahearn, of Ottawa and Judy Mazur, of Ottawa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, on September 18, 2012 and a brother Paul Hoffman.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Ahearn, Terry Ahearn, Tom Ahearn, Ted Love, Mark McConnaughhay, and Tom Vandervort.

Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake or Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now