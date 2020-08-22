1/
Homer Bassett
Homer E. Bassett

Born: July 21, 1940

Died: June 9, 2020

Homer Bassett of Denver, CO., died unexpectedly following hip surgery at Swedish Medical Center, Denver.

He was born and raised in McHenry, attended McHenry High School and DeVry Technical College in Chicago. He worked with plants and flower arranging at Locker's Flowers, had his own Handy Man business in McHenry, worked for Honeywell in Halfday, was also Foreman at Woodstock Die Casting Co. He married in 1961. After moving to Colorado with his family he worked at Master Magnetics in Castle Rock as Production Manager. Following retirement he liked to travel, spent many happy times in Mexico and Canada. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Denver Bronco's fan. Homer was talented, kind, well-liked by those who met him.

He is survived by his significant other of 30 years, Shirley Ellis of Denver, his sister Ilene Wiedemann of McHenry and Heidelberg, two daughters, Lisa Brown and Amy Bassett, and 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren in California.

Interment was private.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
