|
|
Homero Zamudio
Born: July 10, 1959
Died: November 28, 2019
Homero Zamudio, age 60, of Algonquin, Illinois passed away on November 28, 2019, at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, after a yearlong battle with lymphoma. He was born in San Lucas in the state of Durango, Mexico. When he was seven, his family moved to the U.S. and he attended school in Barrington, Illinois, graduating from Barrington High School in 1979. He lived in Cary, Illinois for many years where his three children were brought up and he proudly became a U.S. citizen. In 2009 he married Jane Wolfe Zamudio in Akumal, Mexico.
Homero was habitually cheerful and a joy to be around. No one was a stranger to him. He was funny and kind, and charmed family and friends with his warm, playful (and sometimes goofy) spirit. He was blessed with the ability to live for the moment and without worry-but only if he was employed and had work to do. He loved to be busy.
Homero worked as a mechanical technician for his entire career. He was a versatile and creative handyman and he was known for being able to repair anything and to build nearly anything. He loved playing golf with his brothers, insisted on playing 18 holes (never 9) and was extremely proud of his hole in one. He enjoyed fishing, travelling to visit relatives in Missouri, Colorado, California and Ohio and was a science aficionado. Above all he loved spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his wife Jane Wolfe Zamudio; daughter Erica Zamudio Ahl and her husband Chris; son Nicholas Zamudio; daughter Jaime Zamudio and grandson London. He also leaves his stepdaughter Jessica Wolfe Nolan, her husband Brian and grandson Charlie; stepson Christopher Wolfe and Marci Howdyshell, and stepson Jeremy Wolfe. He is survived by his brothers Noe Zamudio; Rene Zamudio and his wife Julie; Tony Zamudio and Katie Alcala. In addition he leaves behind the mother of his children, Laurie Solner Zamudio. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, in-laws, extended family and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Zamudio and Celia Nunez Zamudio and his nephew Alex Zamudio.
A celebration of Homero's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Turning Point, Inc. (www.turnpt.org) or to JourneyCare Hospice (www.journeycare.org).
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 4, 2019