Howard A. Litt
Howard A. Litt

Born: November 16, 1942; in Oak Creek, WI

Died: November 15, 2020; in Franklin, WI

Passed peacefully into eternal life on November 15, 2020 at the age of 77. A visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo (5571 S. Marilyn St Milwaukee 53221) on Saturday, November 28th, from 9-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Howard will be interred at a later date with his late wife, Linda, at Christ the King Catholic Church Cemetery in Wonder Lake, IL. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

Heritage Funeral Homes

414-321-7440

heritagefuneral.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 23, 2020.
