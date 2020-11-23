Howard A. LittBorn: November 16, 1942; in Oak Creek, WIDied: November 15, 2020; in Franklin, WIPassed peacefully into eternal life on November 15, 2020 at the age of 77. A visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo (5571 S. Marilyn St Milwaukee 53221) on Saturday, November 28th, from 9-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Howard will be interred at a later date with his late wife, Linda, at Christ the King Catholic Church Cemetery in Wonder Lake, IL. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.Heritage Funeral Homes414-321-7440