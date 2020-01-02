Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
6821 Main Street
Union, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
6821 Main Street
Union, IN
Interment
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Washington Park East Cemetery
Indianapolis, IN
Howard Bruce Hensley


1939 - 2019
Howard Bruce Hensley Obituary
Howard Bruce Hensley

Born: March 29, 1939

Died: December 25, 2019

Howard Bruce Hensley, age 80, passed away on December 25, 2019.

He was born March 29, 1939 to Howard V. and Evelyn Hensley in Beech Grove, Indiana. Howard was a beloved husband to Iris Hensley and to the late Margaret "Gerry" Geraldine Hensley. Howard was the loving father of Sue Hensley Robusto and husband John and Sheila Owens and husband Kristopher, and stepfather to Amanda Spence and husband Paul and Alicia Schmidt and husband Jeff, and the cherished grandfather of Michael, Grace, David, Lindsay, Paige, Dylan, Jacob, Rebecca, Brandon, Cameron and Allison. Howard was a dear brother to Sandra Rousseau and husband Tom, the late Harry Hensley and to sister-in-law Sharon Hensley. He was a fond uncle and friend to many.

Howard was an Eagle Scout. He had a degree in industrial engineering, and an MBA from Indiana University. He served as an officer in the United States Army during Vietnam.He was a proud member of the "Liar's Club," where he gathered with his good friends, and an active member of the NEITTC Tractor Club, the CAATS Car Club. He loved the decades-long family tradition of attending the Indy 500 annually. He loved his family and will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 6821 Main Street in Union, IL from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will be at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or to St. John's Lutheran Church in Union.

For information about the service, contact Marengo-Union Funeral Home at (815) 568-8131.

To leave a memorial message, go to marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
