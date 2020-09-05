1/1
Howard E. Maloney
Howard E. Maloney

Born: September 7, 1946; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 3, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Howard E. Maloney, 73, of Crystal Lake, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born in Chicago on September 7, 1946 to Howard and Anges (nee Conti) Maloney.

Howard married Michelle Petit on September 11, 1982 and for almost 38 years loved making her coffee each morning.

He enjoyed watching the Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks, and Bears. Howard loved talking on the phone with his friends and kids, and was never short on words and stories. He will be greatly missed.

Howard is survived by his wife, Michelle; children, Erin Maloney and Timothy Maloney both of Crystal Lake; and his beloved Pug, Stella. He is further survived by many cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Kevin Maloney.

A visitation will be Monday, September 7th, from 4pm until 7pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. A second visitation will begin at 9 am on Tuesday until the time of service at 10am, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Please be aware, masks are required and social distancing will apply.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Helping Paws Animal Shelter at www.helpingpaws.net.



Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
