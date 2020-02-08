|
|
Howard J. Wool
Born: November 1, 1939
Died: January 14, 2020
Howard J. Wool, Harvard, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 80 on January 14th, 2020.
He was born on November 1, 1939 to Phillip and Edythe Wool. He lived a full life that included serving in the United States Army from 1956-1960, living in Germany for several years and then residing in Chicago until retiring in 2001.
He spent his remaining years happily living the small town country life where he was known by many as a kind, caring friend and neighbor.
He was a proud lifetime member of the NRA and HOG.
He is survived by his wife Jacquline, step-daughter Nicole Fisher, sister Fern (Bernie), nephew Craig, nieces Stacy (Alex) and Dawn (Tim), great nephew Branden, great nieces Lauren and Erin, his beloved cats Molly, Kato and Carey, his cockatoos Houdini and Baby Bird.
Funeral services are pending.
Contributions in Howard's memory may be made to: Feathered Friends Sanctuary and Rescue, Inc, 1570 County Road A, Edgerton, Wisconsin 53534.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 8, 2020