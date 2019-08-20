Northwest Herald Obituaries
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Howard Leslie Nelson


1946 - 2019
Howard Leslie Nelson Obituary
Howard Leslie Nelson

Born: September 17, 1946; in Elkhorn, WI

Died: August 17, 2019; in Spring Grove, IL

Howard Leslie Nelson, age 72, of Spring Grove, passed away on August 17, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was born on September 17, 1946 in Elkhorn, Wis. to Chester and Lucreta (Cooper) Nelson. On March 1, 1969, Howard was united in marriage to Noreen Rankins. Howard and Noreen celebrated 50 years of marriage on March 1, 2019.

In addition to dedicating over 20 years of work at McHenry County College, Howard served in the United States Navy for 23 years and retired with the Navy as Chief Petty Officer. He was also a non-denominational pastor, an avid Chicago Bears fan, and enjoyed 70's folk music. In his free time, Howard enjoyed fishing in the Tomahawk area, and playing guitar. He was a great family man that loved food and brought family together over a good meal.

Howard is survived by his loving wife, Noreen; children, Brent (April) Nelson, Jason (Bethany) Nelson, Cassandra Nelson, Aaron (Kathryn) Nelson; mother Lucreta Nelson; brothers Eric (Beverly) Nelson, Chester G. (Linda) Nelson; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father Chester H. Nelson and brother-in-law Duane Rankins.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. followed immediately by the Celebration of Life in honor of Howard at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Howard will be laid to rest at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, Howard's family suggests memorials to at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.michaeljfox.org/donate

For information, please call the funeral home at 8153852400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where Howard's family asks that all who knew Howard share their stories with him in the online guestbook.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
