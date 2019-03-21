Ida May Sroka



Born: January 12, 1938; in Pikeville, KY



Died: March 18, 2019; in Johnsburg, IL



Ida May Sroka, age 81, of Johnsburg, passed away March 18, 2019, at her home. She was born January 12, 1938 in Pikeville, Kentucky to Otto and June A. (Ramey) Rensinghoff.



A resident of Johnsburg since 1972, Ida previously lived in Crystal Lake. Before retiring, Ida was employed by Modine and Follett. She was a member of the Women of the Moose with McHenry Moose Lodge 691. Ida enjoyed gardening and the outdoors; and was an 'expert' in watching T.V. She was an avid rock collector, and loved to add to her collection.



Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters, Susan Ann (Michael) Duffy, Frank (Cheryl) Sroka, Christine (Dean) Duffy-Caraway, Cindy Lawhorn and Jeff (Debbie) Knobloch; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward on March 10, 1986; her parents; a daughter, Cathleen; and a son, Carl.



Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will be at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home.



Her family suggests memorials be made to Moose Charities, Inc., 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100.



For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for her family. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary