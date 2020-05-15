Ilene Margjorie Phillips
1940 - 2020
Ilene Marjorie Phillips

Born: October 18, 1940

Died: May 12, 2020

Ilene Marjorie Phillips, 79, of Harvard, died Tue., May 12 at Mercy Harvard Care Center.

Ilene was born Oct. 18, 1940 in Colby, WI to Otto Alfred and Marjorie (Hamilton) Brehm. She married John J. Phillips on Dec. 17, 1960 in Evanston, IL. John died on Oct. 22, 2015. She worked as a register nurse at Woodstock Memorial Hospital and Centegra Woodstock Hospital until her retirement. Ilene enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Ilene is survived by her children John (Cathy) Phillips, Lynn (John) Fuller, Denise (Dave) Hallberg, and Tim (Sue) Phillips, 8 grandchildren Tara and Kyle Phillips, Camron Lilja, Kevin, Robyn, Joe, and Caroline Fuller, and Evan Phillips, 2 great grandchildren Caidence and Haylee Fuller, sister Iris Bandt, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, brother David Brehm, and sisters Shirley Foster and Roberta Schneider.

Services will be private at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Harvard, IL , with burial at Alden Cemetery, in Alden, IL.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
