Ingeborg Martha Putz
Born: March 13, 1924
Died: June 30, 2019
Ingeborg Martha Putz, 95, of Rochester, MN, and formerly of Hampshire and Huntley, IL passed away June 30, 2019. She was born March 13, 1924 in Hamburg, Germany.
Ingeborg is survived by her niece, Deborah Wells and her son, Chris; her niece, Denise Reinholtz, her nephew Dave (Sandy) Reinholtz and their children, Dustin and Vanessa, her nephew Dan (Sue) Reinholtz and their children, Tanner and Logan, and her cousins, Dan (Beth) Kucera and Jon Kucera.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Putz.
Visitation will be from 9am to the 10:30am Funeral Service on Friday, July 5 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial to Seasons Hospice, Rochester, MN.
Interment in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 3, 2019