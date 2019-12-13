|
|
Irene Danuta Gordon
Born: April 11, 1933, in Radwan, Poland
Died: December 7, 2019; in St. Charles, IL
Irene Danuta Gordon, 86, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away December 7, 2019 in St. Charles.
She was born April 11, 1933 in Radwan, Poland to the late Jozef and Karolina (nee Bloch) Rockocz.
Irene came to the United States in 1960 and was united in marriage to John S. Gordon on August 20, 1964 in Chicago. They moved to Crystal Lake in 1970 where they lived for the rest of their lives.
Before immigrating to the United States, she received degrees from two technical colleges, studying drafting, cartography and city planning. She continued her education in the U.S. at California State University.
Her first jobs in the US were as a draftsman working for two engineering firms, DeLeuw, Cather & Co. and H.W. Lockner.
She retired after working 20 years for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.
Irene is survived by her son, Mark (Wendy K. nee Geyer) Gordon of St. Charles; her grandchildren, Grace I. (Ethan) Abney of Iowa City, Andrew J. Gordon and Ellen M. Gordon of St. Charles; her sister, Wieslawa Glen (nee Rokocz) of Dabrowa Tarnowska, Poland; niece, Agnieszka Swiatek of Dabrowa Tarnowska, Poland; nephew, Sebastian Glen of Krakow, Poland; and cousins, Adam and Ursula Stano of Algonquin, Andrew and Barbara Stano of Addison, and Janusz Stano of Poland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles.
Charitable donations in Irene's name may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) at www.ocrahope.org
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019