Irene Patula
Irene Patula, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away on November 7, 2019 at the age of ninety-five. Irene was born to Louis and Mary Magdziarz in Chicago, Illinois, and was raised in that city. After graduating from high school, she held various jobs, including as a senior trainer for Singer Sewing Machines and as a field interviewer for consumer research. In 1944, Irene married Henry Patula, who preceded her in death after 57 years of marriage. The couple had two sons, Timothy, who preceded Irene in death last year, and Rodney, who lives in Florida with his wife, Ariel. After her husband died, Irene enjoyed many years of close friendship and much fun and love with Elmer Prybl and Mona Crawford. In recent years, Irene was blessed with a special relationship with her primary care giver and close friend, Carol Brefeld.
Among the several joys of Irene's life were vegetable and flower gardening and mushroom hunting. She loved driving her golf cart around the woods where she and Henry built their home 30 years ago. Irene's cooking skills, learned from both her Polish mother and her Polish baker father, were truly unparalleled. Her sense of humor will be fondly remembered, and her lively spirit will remain.
She will be sadly missed by Rodney and Ariel, niece Mona Crawford (David), and many friends and extended family, including niece (Terry) and nephews (Wayne, Gary, David and Jerry).
A visitation will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Ave., Woodstock on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Woodstock. A luncheon celebration in honor of Irene's life will follow the interment service.
For more information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019