Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Killoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma mrie Killoy


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma mrie Killoy Obituary
Irma Marie Killoy

Born: June 22, 1944

Died: September 18, 2019

Irma Marie Killoy, 75, of Walworth, WI passed away on September 18, 2019, at Golden Years.

She was born June 22, 1944, in Harvard, IL; the daughter of the late Alvian Warren and Marie (McCullough) Smith Sr. She married Tom Killoy on July 2, 1979, in Woodstock, IL. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2000.

Survivors include her siblings Judy (Larry) Ahrens, Alvian (Nancy) Smith Jr; five nieces and nephews Alison Ahrens, Kris (Scott) Schumacher, David (Laura) Ahrens, Erin Smith and Steven Smith; great-nieces and nephews Ryan Schumacher, Hannah Ahrens, Emma Ahrens, Sean and Sara Schumacher, and Luke Ahrens; one great-great nephew Griffin Smith.

Irma was preceded in death her parents, spouse and nephew Scott Schumacher.

Per her wish's, services were private. Interment took place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.

Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now