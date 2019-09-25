|
Irma Marie Killoy
Born: June 22, 1944
Died: September 18, 2019
Irma Marie Killoy, 75, of Walworth, WI passed away on September 18, 2019, at Golden Years.
She was born June 22, 1944, in Harvard, IL; the daughter of the late Alvian Warren and Marie (McCullough) Smith Sr. She married Tom Killoy on July 2, 1979, in Woodstock, IL. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2000.
Survivors include her siblings Judy (Larry) Ahrens, Alvian (Nancy) Smith Jr; five nieces and nephews Alison Ahrens, Kris (Scott) Schumacher, David (Laura) Ahrens, Erin Smith and Steven Smith; great-nieces and nephews Ryan Schumacher, Hannah Ahrens, Emma Ahrens, Sean and Sara Schumacher, and Luke Ahrens; one great-great nephew Griffin Smith.
Irma was preceded in death her parents, spouse and nephew Scott Schumacher.
Per her wish's, services were private. Interment took place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL.
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 25, 2019