Irmgard Svejcar
1922 - 2020
Irmgard Svejcar

Born: October 11, 1922

Died: June 23, 2020

Irmgard Svejcar, age 97, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020.

Irmgard was born in Bochum Riemke, Germany on October 11, 1922. Before the second world war, she studied music in Switzerland which began a lifelong love of music. During occupation, she met the father of her children, James Charles Rich. They arrived in New York City on Oct 13, 1947. Irmgard was naturalized on Sept. 24, 1951. James passed on in 1955, leaving Irmgard alone with three small children. She then met Joseph Svejcar, who bravely took on the three kids, and they enjoyed almost 30 years of marriage. Irmgard was a resident of Crystal Lake for over 70 years. Besides music, Irmgard enjoyed crocheting, bingo, casino slots, old reruns, story-telling, and was well known as a skilled seamstress.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Patricia Ann (George) Collier of Macclenny, FL, Joanne Svejcar of El Segundo, CA; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Rich of Santa Rosa, CA; grandchildren, Katherine (Alan) Hern, Shannon Rich, Jonathan Rich, and James (Joanne) Rich; six great-grandchildren; and several step children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews in Germany.

She is preceded in death by her two husbands; sons, Dennis and Donald Rich; as well as four sisters and parents who had lived in Germany.

A visitation for Irmgard will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 11am until the time of service at 12pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Burial to follow at Windridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to JourneyCare Inc., Barrington, IL.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Service
12:00 PM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
JUL
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
Funeral services provided by
Davenport- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

