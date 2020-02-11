|
|
Irvin H. Becker, Jr
Born: October 30, 1924; in Chicago, IL
Died: February 6, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Irvin H. Becker, Jr, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Woodstock. He was born in Chicago on October 30, 1924, the son of Irvin H. and Alice (Charlie) Becker, Sr.
Irv (and his wife, Dottie) were devoted members of The Church of Holy Apostles and active in the H.A.S.H ministry. They were also long-time volunteers at the Villa Desiderata, where Irv was a Board Member Emeritus. In Chicago, Irv attended Lane Tech High School, and later met his wife, Dottie (married in 1950). In 1957, they moved to McHenry (Lakeland Park) where Irv spent many years coaching little league and working with the Boy Scouts. Irv worked for United Airlines and loved to tell stories about his many work-related escapades. The perks from his long-time employment with the airlines allowed Irv and Dottie to enjoy years of travel (Irv was still traveling at the age of 94, visiting his daughters and their families in Arizona and Hawaii).
Irv is survived by his children: Cathie Becker (and John Potts), Ken (and Rita) Becker, Margie (and Tony) Dries, and John (and Vicki) Becker, his grandchildren: Rachel (and Sean) Mullen, Ryan, Meagan, and Katie Dries, Nicole and Michelle Frantz, and Nathan Becker, and two great-grandchildren: Keegan and Emmett Mullen.
Irvin is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Dottie) Cox Becker, his parents, Irvin and Alice Becker, and his children, Mary Frantz, and Jimmy, Timmy and Tommy Becker.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 11am until the time of Funeral Mass at 12pm, at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd, McHenry. Interment will be private.
For more information call Colonial Funeral Home 815-385-0063 or log onto www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 11, 2020