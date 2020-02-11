Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.
McHenry, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Church of Holy Apostles
5211 W. Bull Valley Rd.
McHenry, IL
View Map
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin H. Becker Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin H. Becker Jr. Obituary
Irvin H. Becker, Jr

Born: October 30, 1924; in Chicago, IL

Died: February 6, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

Irvin H. Becker, Jr, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Woodstock. He was born in Chicago on October 30, 1924, the son of Irvin H. and Alice (Charlie) Becker, Sr.

Irv (and his wife, Dottie) were devoted members of The Church of Holy Apostles and active in the H.A.S.H ministry. They were also long-time volunteers at the Villa Desiderata, where Irv was a Board Member Emeritus. In Chicago, Irv attended Lane Tech High School, and later met his wife, Dottie (married in 1950). In 1957, they moved to McHenry (Lakeland Park) where Irv spent many years coaching little league and working with the Boy Scouts. Irv worked for United Airlines and loved to tell stories about his many work-related escapades. The perks from his long-time employment with the airlines allowed Irv and Dottie to enjoy years of travel (Irv was still traveling at the age of 94, visiting his daughters and their families in Arizona and Hawaii).

Irv is survived by his children: Cathie Becker (and John Potts), Ken (and Rita) Becker, Margie (and Tony) Dries, and John (and Vicki) Becker, his grandchildren: Rachel (and Sean) Mullen, Ryan, Meagan, and Katie Dries, Nicole and Michelle Frantz, and Nathan Becker, and two great-grandchildren: Keegan and Emmett Mullen.

Irvin is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Dottie) Cox Becker, his parents, Irvin and Alice Becker, and his children, Mary Frantz, and Jimmy, Timmy and Tommy Becker.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 11am until the time of Funeral Mass at 12pm, at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd, McHenry. Interment will be private.

For more information call Colonial Funeral Home 815-385-0063 or log onto www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -