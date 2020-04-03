|
Irving G. Schirmer
Born: September 22, 1932
Died: March 31, 2020
Irving G. Schirmer, 87, born on September 22, 1932 in Rib Lake, WI, Irving was the son of Raymond and Clara (Hein) Schirmer, Sr. He passed away on March 31, 2020. Irving lost his mother, at the age of 9. Within a few years, his father married Margaret Polacek. Irving has nine siblings Robert, Raymond, Pearl, Glen, Carole, Adrianne, Patsy and Kathy. His siblings meant the world to him. He is survived by a brother, Glen Schirmer, sisters, Carole (Matt) Jari, Adrianne (Paddy) Schneider, Patsy (Jim) Biddle, Kathy Diecher, and sister in laws, Carolyn Schirmer and Lucille Buehler.
After being Honorably discharged from the United States Army, Irving married his loving wife Marianne E. Carlson onAugust 4, 1956 in Medford, WI, she preceeded him in death on March 27, 2019. Together they had five children, Margaret, Wesley, Julienne, Carole and Daniel. He is survived by Carole (J.D.) Peters and Daniel (Cari) Schirmer. He is survived by his grandchildren; Josh (Michael) Peters, Mark (Amanda) Peters, Jess (Sabrina) Stieneke, Annie and Allison Schirmer and great granddaughter, Salina Gotz. Irving was always so proud of his children and grandchildren often expressing this to each of them.
Starting at the age of 11, Irving left his family each summer to work for a local farmer to help raise money to send home. He found one of his favorite places on earth in Ogema, WI when living with Charlie Kubias. Charlie took Irving under his wing, teaching him many life lessons. Northern Wisconsin was home to him and was an important part of his life, especially the town of Ogema, where Irving made many great friends, visited with relatives and spent countless hours each summer fishing the Jump River and local lakes. He also enjoyed trips with his family to the Big Rock, a favorite spot on the Jump River, where his son, Dan and family, now enjoy many fond memories.
At the age of 16, Irving left northern Wisconsin to move to Chicago where he lived with his Uncle Irvin and Aunt Emma Schirmer. This is where he found his passion for working in the automobile radiator repair business and running beagle hounds in field trials. Irving was a successful entrepreneur and together with his uncle owned Three Arrows Auto Radiator on Milwaukee Avenue. Retiring at the age of 45, Irving started a small shop W.J.C.D Radiator on his farm to teach young men about the trade. He partnered with Marengo Community High School on the Cooperative Work Training program where numerous students had the opportunity to learn alongside him. This is how his son, Dan, learned the trade, later taking over the business and then became a teacher himself.
Irving spent the majority of his retired years trapping nuisance animals for local residents and farmers who had issues with skunks under porches, squirrels in attics or beaver building dams flooding farm fields. He was a member of Fur Takers Chapter 17I where he served as President for more many years. He actively taught youth about trapping and the importance of predator control. He thoroughly enjoyed training beagle puppies and running them in field trials. He was well known across the country for his champion beagles under the kennel name Straight Away Beagles. He was a long standing member of the Chicago and Northern IL Beagle Clubs where he devoted numerous hours to serving on work parties to refurbish the grounds, provide rabbits for the trials and taught his daughter, Carole how to sell raffle tickets. This is a fundraising skill that she carries with her today as she serves as the Executive Director of the United Way of Greater McHenry County.
He spent countless hours with his children and grandchildren teaching them the importance of a strong work ethic, showing kindness to others and how to be a good neighbor. Irving often offered his families help with picking rocks in a local farm field, unloading hay, cleaning up the roadsides, or whatever was needed. Irving and his wife, Marianne, so deeply loved their grandchildren spending many hours together over the years at their farm in Marengo where they gathered to share meals, babysat the grandchildren and just spending time together.
Irving and his wife, Marianne were true partners in life. They experienced tremendous hardship with the loss of three of their children. They spent time together on their farm, caring for the property, gardens, and the farm animals they raised. Because they had such huge hearts, they opened their home to foster children, young adults and relatives. Irving had a knack for teaching others and shared his wealth of knowledge with anyone he encountered. He was a good listener and storyteller. He often shared advice with those who visited with him. No matter where he was, he was always advocating for the cause he cared about most; his trapping, his beagles, his family and his community. When he felt compelled to share his ideas or opinion, he did.
A long standing member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Union since 1974, Irving's faith was extremely important to him. He relied on his faith each and every day to carry him through the difficult moments and celebrate the joyful ones too. Over the years, Irving and his wife Marianne served as teen league leaders, and he also served as a trustee for buildings and grounds. His church family was an important part of his life.
Memorials can be made to the family so they can determine how to share these gifts with the organizations he held close to his heart. The family wishes to thank his caregivers especially Kim, Margaret and Hasfa who provided him exceptional care and friendship over the past year.
Due to the regulations set forth because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020