Irving Jay Townsend, Jr.Born: August 25, 1939Died: July 30, 2020Irving Jay Townsend, Jr., 80, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home, from complications of COPD.Irv (Jun) was born, the 6th of 12 children, on August 25, 1939, on the farm in Hebron, Illinois to Irving Richard Townsend and Georgia Edna (Vasey) Townsend. He graduated from Woodstock High School in the Class of '57, joined the Army and, after his service, married his high school sweetheart, Beverly J. Freeman, on October 29, 1960, at Grace Lutheran Church, in Woodstock.He was a long-time employee of UPS and was known as the "UPS Guy" on his Woodstock Square deliveries in the 1960's and 1970's. He later was employed as a grain truck driver for R.C. Knoll and Stade Grain. He retired in December 2004 and was content in his retirement to rest his legs and catch up on his sleep.Irv is survived by his wife, Beverly J. Townsend of Crystal Lake, Illinois; his four children: Tammy (Richard) Luehrmann of Crystal Lake; Richard (Beth) Townsend of Richmond; Rodney Townsend of Woodstock and Becky (Roger) Tribby of Edmond, Oklahoma; his five grandchildren: Eric Luehrmann, Cole Luehrmann, Jillian (fiancé Brennan Nakfoor) Townsend, Kyle Townsend and Conor Tribby. He is further survived by his brother, Donald (Edie) Townsend, sisters: Rosella (the late Robert) Edinger, Luella (Ken) Bishop, Charlotte (Steve) Schaid and Betty (Dave) Gregory and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Marjorie Stevens, Richard Townsend, Georgia Brough, Shirley Nelson, Wendell Townsend and Joan Miller.A special thank you from Irv's family goes to Bill and Mary Papke and Randy and Kelly Redemske, who went above and beyond the definition of a good neighbor, assisting dad for years in so many ways which allowed him to remain in his home until his passing; and to Advocate at Home, Homewatch Caregivers (Kemi, Tina, Sharon and Vivian) of Crystal Lake, and Advocate Hospice (Sonja and Emma) of Lake Zurich. A private inurnment will take place at a future date at the McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock, Illinois.