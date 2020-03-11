|
|
Irwin P. Tucker, Jr.
Born: March 28, 1946; in Woodstock IL,
Died: March 9, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Irwin "Terry" P. Tucker Jr., age 73 passed away March 9, 2020 in Barrington.
He was born on March 28, 1946 in Woodstock IL, the son of Irwin P. Tucker and Harriet (Brewer) Tucker. He married the late Shelley Tucker on April 22, 1972.
Terry graduated Woodstock High School in 1964. Terry was a talented baseball player and loved umpiring baseball after his playing days were over. After high school he then went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Cornell College in Iowa. After graduating from college, Terry first worked as a recruiter for his Alma Mater and then worked for UOP in the Chicago area. In January of 1976 he then joined his father in the family grain business, Gerstenberg and Tucker. Following the passing of his father in 1991 Terry remained in the business until his retirement and sale of the business. Terry was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and college basketball. His true passion was playing golf at the Woodstock Country Club where he and his family were members for many years.
Terry is survived by his sister Elizabeth (Hank) Jones, nieces and nephews, Henry Jones, Elizabeth (Weathers) Hardwick, Jonathan Halvorson, Jennifer Ann (John) Forsdike; great-nephew, Weathers Bogard Hardwick II and great-niece, Alice Elsie Forsdike.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10:00 until the Funeral Service at 12:00pm at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N Seminary Ave Woodstock IL 60098. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice 405 Lake Zurich Rd Barrington IL 60010.
For information call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 11, 2020