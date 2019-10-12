|
Isabel M. Mortimer
Born: February 6, 1942; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 9, 2019; in Crystal Lake, IL
Isabel M. Mortimer, 77, passed away on October 9, 2019. Born on February 6, 1942 to Joseph and Mary Mistretta. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to Richard Mortimer. The loving mother of Gene (Laurie) Mortimer, Mary (Keith) Anderson, and Steven (Melissa) Mortimer; and mother-in-law of Terry Murphy.
Cherished grandmother of Kelly (Michael) Chesna, Garrett Anderson, Jenny (David) Williams, Brandon (Julia) Mortimer, Amanda and Lauren Murphy. Proud great- grandmother of Riley Mortimer. Dear sister of Peter (Rita) Mistretta. Preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn and her sister Eleanor Tonyan. Fond aunt and friend to many.
Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2pm-8pm. Funeral Service on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journey Care Hospice, Barrington, Susan G. Komen for the Cure or Helping Paws, Woodstock. For information call the Funeral Home at (815) 459- 1760.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 12, 2019