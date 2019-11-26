|
|
J. Thomas Douglas
Born: January 15, 1934; in Lake Forest, IL
Died: November 20, 2019; in Barrington, IL
J. Thomas Douglas, age 85, of McHenry, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, with his devoted wife, Sheila, by his side. He was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, January 15, 1934, the son of Thomas K. and Rose (Conway) Douglas.
Tom worked for Vulcan Materials Company for 45 years as Sales Manager. After his retirement Tom enjoyed working for Chalet Hills Golf Club for 16 years as Starter/Ranger in Cary, IL.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Sheila.; Beloved children: Timothy (Rebecca) Douglas, Meg Knight, Eileen Kozlowski, Kathleen (James)Heinz; cherished grandchildren: Timothy Jones, Jonathon Knight, Elise Douglas, Timothy Kozlowski, Kevin Kozlowski, Kristin Kozlowski, Brianna Kozlowski, Thomas Heinz, Jack Heinz, Shannon Skinner, Meghan Skinner; adoring great grandchild: Karlee Jones; son-in-law: Jeffery Skinner. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Rose Douglas, daughters: Lori Jones and Maureen Skinner.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00am at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley road, McHenry, IL. Interment will follow at the cemetery on church grounds, with military honors recognizing Tom's service in the Army of The United States.
If desired, memorials may be made in Tom's name to The Church of Holy Apostles.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 26, 2019