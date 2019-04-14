Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Jack David Holbrook


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack David Holbrook Obituary
Jack David Holbrook

Born: November 19, 1948

Died: February 22, 2019

Jack David Holbrook, 70, of Crystal Lake, was born on November 19, 1948 and passed away on February 22, 2019. Jack was the devoted father of Jack D. Holbrook, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Joshua, Ryan, Chloe, J.D. and James; loving son of the late Darrell and the late Judith Holbrook; dear brother of his fraternal twin, Jo Ann (Tom Switzer) Wegmann, and the late James D. Holbrook; dear uncle of Carrie Sneh; and cherished friend of Cyndee Fenton and many others.

Jack was a happy, kind and generous man. He was a USMC Veteran who served in Vietnam 1968-1969. His interests included astronomy and Veterans' Associations. He had a great love for animals. Jack was also a strong, life-long supporter of AA. He will be greatly missed.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
