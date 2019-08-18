|
Jack Hochleutner
Born: February 8, 1957; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 28, 2019; in Libertyville, IL
Jack Hochleutner, born February 8, 1957, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday July 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Stephanie, sister Jill, along with many nieces, nephews and their growing families. Jack was preceded in his journey by his beloved parents Elmer and Violet (nee Stevens) Hochleutner as well as his siblings Ron, Lenny and Joyce (nee Daniels).
Jack was a truck driver by trade but took seriously his unofficial role as Deck Captain at Kief's Reef. He was a life long White Sox and Cowboy fan who found himself surrounded by Cubs and Bear fan but held his own, the only common ground being the Blackhawks. Not to be forgotten Roll Tide.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 18, 2019