Jack R. Schwank
Born: March 8, 1932; in Barrington, IL
Died: January 23, 2020; in Marengo, IL
Jack R. Schwank, 87, formerly of Palatine, IL, passed away January 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family in Marengo, IL where he lived for the past 22 years.
He was born March 8, 1932 in Barrington, IL to Carl and Marie (nee Garms) Schwank.
Jack owned and operated Vogt Excavating in Palatine, IL for 26 years.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn (nee Vogt) of 67 years, his daughters Pamela (Tom) McGuinn, Jackie (David) Loehner. Brothers Donald Schwank, Charlie Schwank, and sister Jean Roesslein. Six grandchildren: Shannon Mielas, Jack (Cari) McGuinn, Todd (Lindsay) Loehner, Anna (Josh) Koelper, Lydia (Kevin) Lang, and Angela Loehner. Fourteen, soon to be fifteen, great-grandchildren: Colin, Caden, Bryce, Dane, Jaxson, Walker, Kelly, Elin, Luca, Leah, Gage, Gunnar, Charlie and Harper.
He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Marie Schwank, his brother William Schwank and his sister Sandra Wiggins.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Journey Care or The Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00pm until time of service 7:00pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL 60142.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 28, 2020