Jackie Cleo Hockett



Born: February 19, 1934



Died: April 25, 2019



Jackie "Jack" Cleo Hockett, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 at the age of 85 due to congestive heart failure. He was born February 19, 1934 in Piqua Ohio, the son of the late Earl Cleo Hockett and Echo May (nee Landon) Hockett.



He was a 1954 graduate of Piqua high school and received his associates degree from Sinclair College where he started and coached the college's first men's basketball team. He was an avid lover of sports, especially baseball having tried out for the New York Giants in the late 1950s. He met his first wife Charlotte Jan (nee Creager) Hockett in high school, they married August 1954, and had four children together. He married his second wife, Charlene (nee Phillips) Hockett in December 1988. The couple resided in Las Vegas Nevada until her death in May 2015.



He worked as a manufacturer's representative for carpet mills until his retirement in 2006 and then worked part time as a courier for a plumbing company in Las Vegas.



He coached his children's baseball and bowling teams and was an avid bowler himself. In the summer he loved to take his children on fishing trips to Wisconsin. Jack enjoyed reading, studying history, and classical music. His real passion and love was for horse racing and he enjoyed trips to Santa Anita, Del Mar, and Arlington Park as well as family outings to watch special racing events.



Jack served in the Navy as a Quartermaster on the USS Bayfield APA-33 in the Korean War. After his discharge he served as an MP in the Air Force reserves. He was extremely proud of his service and was invited to go on the August 2018 Chicago Honor Flight to Washington D.C.



He is survived by his children: Christopher Hockett, Julie (Thomas) Larsen, Joni Hockett, and Charles (Betty) Hockett; his grandchildren; Charles "Charlie" Hockett, Katherine (Zach) Kappel, Scott (Stefanie) Belrichard, Emily Belrichard, and Christopher "Chris" Hockett; and great grandchildren; Gabriella Hudson, Wesley Belrichard, and Paul Fisher Lamoreaux.



A celebration of life will be held at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley Il on May 5, from 1:00 - 5:00 pm (memorial service at 2:00 pm) and burial May 6, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Joliet IL at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chicago Honor Flight on the internet at www.honorflightchicago.org/donate/ or by sending you your donation in memory of Jack Hockett c/o Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins, Suite 310 Rosemont, IL 60018. Published in the Northwest Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2019