Jacob Ryan Gallegos
Born: October 11, 1992 in Lake Forest, IL
Died: February 28, 2020; in Burlington, WI
Jacob Ryan Gallegos, 27, of Twin Lakes passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, WI.
Jake was born on October 11, 1992 in Lake Forest, IL to Angelo and Barbara (Schubert) Gallegos. He attended Richmond Schools, graduating from Richmond-Burton High School in 2011. Received his Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design from Robert Morris University in 2014. Jake was employed at Five Star Race Car Bodies working as a shipping and receiving technician and a "jack of all trades". He also worked at Studio Hotrods, KC's Cabin and loved to DJ. Jake was an avid tattoo artist and designer. His hobbies included rebuilding and riding his motorcycles, listening to music (he was a Vinyl Junkie), attending concerts, and gaming. Jake was known for his quick wit, his kind and compassionate spirit and his infectious smile that would light up any room he entered.
He is survived by his parents, Angelo and Barbara Gallegos of Richmond, IL; brother, Jeremy Gallegos of Richmond, IL; grandmother, Diane Loe of Mukwonago, WI; great-grandmother, Cutaw Manasco of AL; grandfather, Tommy Manasco of AL; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins; and his loving pit bull, Marley, which he rescued.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ron Schubert and Angelo Gallegos Sr. and his grandmother, Pamela Manasco.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Studio Hotrods Roadhouse in Fox Lake on Sunday, March 15th from 3:30-8:30 p.m. Please come and share your favorite Jake stories.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 8, 2020