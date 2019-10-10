|
Jacqueline A. McGuire
Born: October 29, 1942
Died: October 6, 2019
Jacqueline A. McGuire, 76 of Huntley, died peacefully, October 6, 2019
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 3-5pm at DeFiore Funeral Home - 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.
Jacqueline was born October 29, 1942 in Warwick, Rhode Island the daughter of John and Phyllis Martin. On April 18, 1964 she married Thomas C. McGuire. She worked as an accountant, enjoyed ceramics and playing bridge. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed by all who new knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas, her daughter, Traci (Darren) Brooks and her grandchildren, Liam and Callum. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Boulet, brothers, Glenn (Joy) Martin and Donald Martin and by nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and be her sister, Sandra.
For further information please call the funeral home 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 10, 2019