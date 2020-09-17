1/
Jacqueline Alice Orlowski
Jacqueline Alice Orlowski

Jacqueline Alice (Tyrrell) Orlowski, 55, of Crystal Lake passed away on September 6, 2020.

She is survived by her sons Leander (Jill) Orlowski and Grant Orlowski; their father, Leander; her beautiful grand-daughter, Jane Orlowski; her mother, Sharon Tyrrell; sister, Carolyn (Tyrrell) Termini; brothers John, Joseph, Timothy, and Terrence Tyrrell. She will also be terribly missed by innumerable cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, John J. Tyrrell.

Jacqueline will be missed mostly for her infectious laughter, dazzling personality, and incredible love for her children and family.

Mass will be held on September 19, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church at 451 W. Terra Cotta Avenue, Crystal Lake at 1000.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
St. Thomas Catholic Church
