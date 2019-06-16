Northwest Herald Obituaries
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Jacqueline R. Moore


Jacqueline R. Moore
Jacqueline R. Moore Obituary
Jacqueline R. Moore

Born: January 15, 1955

Died: June 13, 2019

Jacqueline R. "Jackie" Moore, age 64, of Island Lake, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 15, 1955, to the late Robert and Marion (nee Stuck) Tarrance, in Chicago. On August 15, 1986, she married the love of her life, Douglas Moore, in Bensenville, Illinois. Jackie enjoyed taking care of her flowers and feeding all the neighborhood hummingbirds. She was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by everyone who met her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Doug; cherished son: Rory (Nicola) Bigelow; and adored grandchildren: Quinn and Owen. She is further survived by her dear sister: Judy (Jim) Bailey.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marion.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 12pm until the time of Memorial Service 3:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 16, 2019
