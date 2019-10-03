Home

Resurrection Catholic Church
2918 S Country Club Rd
Woodstock, IL 60098
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
2918 S. Country Club Road
Woodstock, IL
Jacqueline Ryan Lewis

Jacqueline Ryan Lewis Obituary
Jacqueline Ryan Lewis

Jacqueline Ryan Lewis, formerly of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 in Brevard, North Carolina where she had made her home for many years. Born in St. Louis Missouri, she was raised in Arlington Heights Illinois by her parents, the late R.M. (Pat) Ryan and Anna Mae Briscoe.

After graduating from Arlington Heights High School, she attended Western Illinois University where she met, and eventually married, Robert Sheridan Lewis, who preceded her in death on August 26, 1989.

She married James Ogden Owens (Og) in Crystal Lake in 1995 and they relocated to Brevard, North Carolina where they spent many happy years with their dogs hosting family and friends from around the country, golfing, volunteering and playing bocce ball. Og preceded Jackie in death in 2015.

Jackie was also preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia McEnaney and Barbara Sacharski.

Her loving survivors include her children, Patti Lutz of Crystal Lake, Bob (Milbrey) Lewis of Louisville, Colorado, Jim (Rita) Lewis of McKinney, Texas; her brother Michael (Cheryl) Ryan of Vero Beach, Florida; step-children Chris (Sam) Quay of Royersford, Pennsylvania, Ginny (John) Hilton of Darien, Connecticut, Sue (Mark) LeClair of Fairfax, Vermont, Kate Owens of Florida, Greg (Laurie) Owens of Penfield, New York; 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church, 2918 S. Country Club Road, Woodstock, Illinois, with interment immediately following at Windridge Memorial Park, 7014 S. Rawson Bridge Road, Cary, Illinois.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
