James A. Keevil
1948 - 2020
James A. Keevil

Born: December 25, 1948; in Woodstock, IL

Died: October 26, 2020; in McHenry, IL

James A. "Keev" Keevil, age 71, of McHenry IL, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.

Born on December 25, 1948 in Woodstock, IL., the son of Arthur and Bernice Keevil.

James was a veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly serving for the United States Navy. He was employed by the City of McHenry as a Communication Supervisor for 29 years, as well as a Sergeant of McHenry Police Department for 3 years. James was a lifelong member of VFW Post 4600 and past member of the McHenry Township Fire Department Company 1. He was affectionately known as the Mayor of Riverside Drive.

James is survived by his brother Art Keevil as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends, including his longtime friends known as the Raiders, his Bimbo's Restaurant family, and a lifetime of good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Bernice Keevil; his son Curt Lilly in 2012 and sister Audrey Poppinga in 2003.

A Memorial Visitation will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL. A Remembrance Service will begin at 7:00pm. Interment will be private.

Due to current restrictions, everyone attending is required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing protocol while inside of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in James' name may be directed to the McHenry Police Officers Association (MCPOA) P.O. Box 591, McHenry, IL 60051.

For more information please contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
2
Service
07:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Service
