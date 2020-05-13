James A. Zoia
Born: March 24, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 9, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
James A. Zoia, 89, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 24, 1931 in Chicago to Eugene P. and Marie E. (Callahan) Zoia. He married Shirley Dacy on September 13, 1958. She passed away on December 24, 1967. Jim then married Shirley E. Bell on June 7, 1969. She passed away on April 27, 2015.
Jim was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. He was a veteran, serving in the US Army as an MP stationed in Verdun France during the Korean War. When he returned home after the war, he immediately went to work with his father in the family business, Zoia Monument Company in Woodstock. Jim proudly kept the family tradition going for 65 years before turning the operation over to his son, Tony. Jim was also a licensed embalmer obtaining his degree from Worsham Mortuary College. He was a member of the Woodstock VFW, and the Elks Lodge.
Jim is survived by his children, Karen (Bruce) Johnson, Timothy (Pam) Bell, Anthony (Debbie) Zoia, Kimberlee (Anthony) Przybysz; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Jaimie) Przybysz Wyckoff, Ryan (Hannah Gartner) Przybysz, Natalie Zoia, Jonathan Zoia, Eric Johnson; three sisters, Jeanne Ellen Mitchell, Eileen Liston, Helen Ann Bashford; his loving nieces; many dear friends, including Delores and Robert Bell, Celine Voris and Robert and Marian Piquette; and all his valued employees, past and present.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wives.
A private interment service was held for the family in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the American Cancer Society, or JourneyCare Hospice.
For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Born: March 24, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 9, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
James A. Zoia, 89, of Woodstock, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born March 24, 1931 in Chicago to Eugene P. and Marie E. (Callahan) Zoia. He married Shirley Dacy on September 13, 1958. She passed away on December 24, 1967. Jim then married Shirley E. Bell on June 7, 1969. She passed away on April 27, 2015.
Jim was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. He was a veteran, serving in the US Army as an MP stationed in Verdun France during the Korean War. When he returned home after the war, he immediately went to work with his father in the family business, Zoia Monument Company in Woodstock. Jim proudly kept the family tradition going for 65 years before turning the operation over to his son, Tony. Jim was also a licensed embalmer obtaining his degree from Worsham Mortuary College. He was a member of the Woodstock VFW, and the Elks Lodge.
Jim is survived by his children, Karen (Bruce) Johnson, Timothy (Pam) Bell, Anthony (Debbie) Zoia, Kimberlee (Anthony) Przybysz; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Jaimie) Przybysz Wyckoff, Ryan (Hannah Gartner) Przybysz, Natalie Zoia, Jonathan Zoia, Eric Johnson; three sisters, Jeanne Ellen Mitchell, Eileen Liston, Helen Ann Bashford; his loving nieces; many dear friends, including Delores and Robert Bell, Celine Voris and Robert and Marian Piquette; and all his valued employees, past and present.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wives.
A private interment service was held for the family in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the American Cancer Society, or JourneyCare Hospice.
For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.