James Arthur Hoffman



Born: March 13, 1933



Died: May 2, 2019



James "Jim" Arthur Hoffman, age 86 of Cary formerly of Algonquin passed away May 2, 2019. He was born March 13, 1933 in Elgin, the son of Arthur and Louise Hoffman.



Jim is survived by his son Kevin (Eva) Hoffman as well as his grandchildren: Nicole, Brandon, Ryan (Jenny) Erin and Shawn. Besides his parents Jim is preceded in death by his wife Martha (Green) Hoffman, his sister Virginia (Harold) and a son Darrell (Diane.)



Jim was a Korean War Navy veteran. He was a journeyman electrician by trade and proud member of IBEW 117 with over 35 years of service. Jim was an avid sports fan, especially supporting the Bears, Blackhawks and White Sox. Fishing and hunting were among his many passions, as well as becoming an accomplished painter later in life. was also a master gardener and enjoyed sharing his harvests with friends and family. Jim loved his family dearly and instilled in them the values he lived by, honesty, kindness and generosity.



Jim's wry sense of humor and big heart will be greatly missed by all that knew him



A Celebration of Life gathering is being planned for a later date.



For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 5, 2019