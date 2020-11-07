James Bernhard Smith
Born: May 5, 1926
Died: November 3, 2020
James Bernhard Smith, "Jim", 94 years old of Fox River Grove, IL passed away November 3, 2020. He was born May 5, 1926 in Riverton Township, Minnesota to James And Lucy Smith.
Jim's legacy lives on through his loving wife of 65 years, Delores and his 5 beloved children: Terry (Laurie) Gruener, Sharon (Robert) Newren, Sandra (Brian) Stange, Jeff Smitgh and Peggy Osborne; his 13 cherished grandchildren and 15 precious great grandchildren as well as his brother Raymond (Eris) Smith.
May he rest in peace in heaven with his mother, father, sister Virginia and brother George.
There will be a Funeral Mass for Jim on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary and followed with burial at Windridge Memorial Park where military honors will be accorded.
