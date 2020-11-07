1/1
James Bernhard Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Bernhard Smith

Born: May 5, 1926

Died: November 3, 2020

James Bernhard Smith, "Jim", 94 years old of Fox River Grove, IL passed away November 3, 2020. He was born May 5, 1926 in Riverton Township, Minnesota to James And Lucy Smith.

Jim's legacy lives on through his loving wife of 65 years, Delores and his 5 beloved children: Terry (Laurie) Gruener, Sharon (Robert) Newren, Sandra (Brian) Stange, Jeff Smitgh and Peggy Osborne; his 13 cherished grandchildren and 15 precious great grandchildren as well as his brother Raymond (Eris) Smith.

May he rest in peace in heaven with his mother, father, sister Virginia and brother George.

There will be a Funeral Mass for Jim on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary and followed with burial at Windridge Memorial Park where military honors will be accorded.

Visit kahlemoore.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved