James C. Uhlir



Born: 1935



Died: 2019



James C. Uhlir, age 84, died on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Bedford Indiana. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to James J. and Eila K. Uhlir and was the oldest of three children.



Jim graduated from the University of Colorado in 1957 with a Bachelors in Fine Art. As an athlete, he played handball, baseball, and football and was center for the CU Buffalos during their win over Clemson in the 1957 Orange Bowl. He was honored in the Hall of Fame at both Shurz High School in Chicago and CU at Boulder. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears and although very fast, was too light to make the final cut.



Jim received his MFA from the Art Institute in Chicago. He conducted his commercial art business, Thunderhead Creative, for 40 years from his home office in Illinois and continued creating fine art in painting, sculpting, pottery, ceramics, lithography and photography. Jim loved all things that involved physicality and creating. He could often be found deep in thought contemplating his next creative project.



He deeply appreciated music, the Swiss Maid Bakery and in his later years, gardening.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



His survivors include his brothers, 4 daughters, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.



We would welcome your memories of Jim to share amongst family members. Notes and cards can be sent to: Kristin Alan/Uhlir Family, PO Box 875, Austin, Minnesota 55912. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary