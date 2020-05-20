James C. Zoes
James C. ZOES

Born: May 8, 1947; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 14, 2020; in Brooksville, FL

James C. Zoes, 73, of Brooksville, Florida, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 8, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois and came to Florida ten years ago from Woodstock, Illinois. He was in IT Management for 25 years at Motorola.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Carolina S.A. Zoes of Brooksville, Florida; son and daughter-in-law: James E. Zoes and Kristin Schramer of Warren, Michigan; daughters and sons-in-law: Cassandra and Robert Spila of Mokena, Illinois and Christiana Zoes and her husband, Spencer Leeds of Des Plaines, Illinois; one grandchild: Cosima Spila.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
