James Crabill



Born: September 30, 1946; in Decatur, IL



Died: June 21, 2019; in Union, IL



James Crabill, 72, of Union, died peacefully, June 21, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 9:00am until the 11:00am service all at First Congregational Church in Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church, Habitat for Humanity or JourneyCare Hospice.



James was born September 30, 1946 in Decatur, Illinois, The son ofDarius and Lessie Crabill. He earned his BA in education from Eastern Illinois University and later went on to earn a Masters Degree in Education from Northern Illinois University. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. On June 30, 1973 he married Jann Biesemeier. He was a teacher for 35 years, a job he never really retired from. Jim was an active member of First Congregational Church serving as a Deacon , Trustee and Treasurer for the Church. He enjoyed gardening, reading, and traveling. He belonged to investment clubs and taught investing within those clubs for nearly 20 years. He was a devoted husband, father, uncle and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, Jann, sons, Derek (Shauna) Crabill, and Daren (Laura) Crabill; 5 grandchildren, Avery, Adelyn, Noelle, Kyle and Ainsley.



He was preceded in death by his parents D.D. and Lessie Crabill and by his brother, Dan.



For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary