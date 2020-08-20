James D. Bourdages
Born: October 2, 1937; in Ashland, WI
Died: August 18, 2020; in Dekalb, IL
James D. "Jim" Bourdages, of DeKalb, Illinois died August 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 2, 1937, in Ashland, Wisconsin, the son of Raymond and Edna (DeRosier) Bourdages. Jim married Donna Meredith on July 21, 1956 in Saxon, Wisconsin.
Jim served in the United States Army starting in July 1955, for a period of time he was stationed in Germany before he was Honorably Discharged in July of 1958. Jim and Donna moved to Aurora, Illinois in 1961 to start his career with Eagle Foods, then settled in DeKalb in 1962. After working for Eagle Foods for 33 years and finishing as Meat Manager, Jim and Donna moved back to northern Wisconsin and settle in the town of Arbor Vita. He worked part-time for Trigg's Grocery Store. After retirement he was employed by the Lakeland Bus Company driving his daily bus route and enjoying his biggest pleasure of taking high school athletes to all their sporting events. He would help out in any way needed or even helped coach or just cheer the kids on during his 16 years with the bus company. For a time he was also a Eucharistic Minister and shared the Eucharist with people who were homebound or living in a nursing home or recovering in the hospital. Jim and Donna decided to move back to DeKalb in 2013 to be closer to family. He was an avid golfer and a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Donna; four children, Dean (Kim) Bourdages, Randy (Sherrie) Bourdages, Julie Bourdages and Camela (Leo) Rocha; five grandchildren, Lauren (Andrew) Ondik, Austin Bourdages, Nicholas Bourdages, Ryan (Katie) Bourdages, Katelyn (Zach) Phelps; three great-grandchildren, Payten Phelps, Olive Ondik, and Theo Bourdages.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donna Hegbloom, Patricia Lenox, Sharon Massoglia; and his brother Terry.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine St. in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell celebrating. Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 will follow services. Burial of cremated remains will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Saxon, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 22, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required for both visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the James D. Bourdages Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bourdages Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.